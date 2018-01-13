  • Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-20

    ATLANTA - Police said a man was hit and killed on I-20 Friday night. 

    Police said they responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on I-20 westbound at McDaniel Street.

    The man died from his injuries.

    Police said I-20 westbound to the Downtown Connector is shut down while police investigate the crash. 

