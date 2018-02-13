Man found dead near abandoned car in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police are looking for clues in a deadly shooting near where they found a body and an abandoned car.
We have a reporter and photographer talking to police for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Homicide investigators said neighbors reported yelling in the street that ended with gunfire.
A homicide commander said officers received a call late Monday of shots fired on Handley Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
“They located a vehicle that was running as well as some shell casings that were in the street,” Atlanta police Capt. Reginald Moorman said.
Police said the vehicle was a silver Nissan Maxima. They said bullet casings littered the street.
“They started canvassing the area, looking for any evidence of a person shot,” Moorman said.
Officers found a body in a wooded area not far from the car.
“There's seems to have been some sort of dispute in the street,” Moorman said.
Police have no description of the shooter and believe he ran away.
Investigators have not identified the victim and believe he is between 20 and 30 years.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}