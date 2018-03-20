  • Large piece of metal falls from midtown Atlanta building

    The Atlanta Police Department confirms to Channel 2 Action News that it is investigating after a portion of a large metal decorative circle fell from a structure at 14th Street and West Peachtree Street.

    As of 8:30 a.m., police said the other half of the metal is still attached to the building.

    The area has been blocked off and traffic is backed up in the area.

