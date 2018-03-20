Large piece of metal falls from midtown Atlanta building

The Atlanta Police Department confirms to Channel 2 Action News that it is investigating after a portion of a large metal decorative circle fell from a structure at 14th Street and West Peachtree Street.
We have a photographer on the way to the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
As of 8:30 a.m., police said the other half of the metal is still attached to the building.
The area has been blocked off and traffic is backed up in the area.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Severe storms leave damage behind throughout Georgia
- 'Tex, you shot me': Driver Dani Jo Carter recalls the McIver shooting
- Carcass of strange sea creature washes up on Georgia beach
Terrible traffic in midtown. West Peachtree and 14th St closed bc half of the circle fell off of this building during the storm last night @WSBTraffic pic.twitter.com/RdF6rq1cd9— Katie (@AnotherAttorney) March 20, 2018
Midtown: Large metal structure fell at 14th St. and W. Peachtree. Roads in the area are shut down to car and pedestrian travel. HUGE jam all around, east of I-75/85. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/OblcGSjlfQ— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 20, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}