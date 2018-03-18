  • Large hail, damaging wind possible Monday

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A warm, sunny Sunday welcomes in some severe weather to start the week.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking threats for your area, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said wet roadways could be problematic for the Monday morning commute. 

    “The weather overnight into the morning, however, isn’t what concerns me,” Walls said. “It’s the severe risk arriving Monday afternoon.”

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said damaging wind and tornadoes are possible.

     

