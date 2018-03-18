Large hail, damaging wind possible Monday

ATLANTA - A warm, sunny Sunday welcomes in some severe weather to start the week.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said wet roadways could be problematic for the Monday morning commute.
“The weather overnight into the morning, however, isn’t what concerns me,” Walls said. “It’s the severe risk arriving Monday afternoon.”
Plan for it now -- Wet roadways could be problematic on your Monday AM commute. The weather overnight into the AM, however, isn't what concerns me. It's the severe risk arriving Monday afternoon. I'm breaking down that timeline at 9:16. #gawx pic.twitter.com/CUasmlWKeO— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) March 18, 2018
ALL of N GA is in some form of severe risk Monday afternoon continuing into Monday night. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes are the primary threats. Monday is a day to be WEATHER AWARE. #gawx pic.twitter.com/zmYVe3yIfL— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) March 18, 2018
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said damaging wind and tornadoes are possible.
Large hail and tornadoes possible Monday. pic.twitter.com/S9WjsRdC2u— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) March 18, 2018
