Jury in place for trial of Atlanta attorney who killed his wife

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A jury is in place for the trial of Tex McIver, an Atlanta attorney accused of intentionally shooting his wife in 2016.

    After one week of jury selection, a judge struck the jury Monday afternoon.

    The jury is made up of six men and six women.

    Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik was inside the courtroom as attorneys on both sides made their final list of jurors.

    “The attorneys on both sides are looking for people in the extremes -- who wants to serve so badly that they seem anxious, and really who doesn't want to serve so badly that they are just spewing excuses,” legal analyst Esther Panitch told Petchenik.

    The judge is now moving on to handle some pretrial motions.

    McIver admits he shot his wife through the back seat of an SUV in 2016, but claims it was an accident.

    Prosecutors argue McIver wanted Diane McIver dead for his own financial gain.

