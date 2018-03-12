Jury in place for trial of Atlanta attorney who killed his wife

ATLANTA - A jury is in place for the trial of Tex McIver, an Atlanta attorney accused of intentionally shooting his wife in 2016.
After one week of jury selection, a judge struck the jury Monday afternoon.
Judge Strikes the jury: Jurors 5, 7, 10, 18, 20, 36, 38, 42, 57, 61, 63, 68, 96, 97, 106, 108 will serve on the #TexMcIver jury panel.— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) March 12, 2018
The jury is made up of six men and six women.
The #TexMcIver jury is made up of 6 men and 6 women, plus 4 alternates. pic.twitter.com/KYlYjdQNni— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) March 12, 2018
Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik was inside the courtroom as attorneys on both sides made their final list of jurors.
Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution will bring you LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Tex McIver murder trial. Check back each day for a live blog from the courtroom and daily video recaps. Visit our Tex McIver murder trial special section for an interactive timeline, history of the case and much more.
“The attorneys on both sides are looking for people in the extremes -- who wants to serve so badly that they seem anxious, and really who doesn't want to serve so badly that they are just spewing excuses,” legal analyst Esther Panitch told Petchenik.
#TexMcIver legal team picking its final list of jurors before the judge strikes the panel. pic.twitter.com/b6IGfT4Ij9— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) March 12, 2018
The judge is now moving on to handle some pretrial motions.
Judge indicates once he strikes the jury, he won't swear them in today. They will move into handling some pretrial motions in #TexMcIver case. pic.twitter.com/1MzYEnXdS6— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) March 12, 2018
McIver admits he shot his wife through the back seat of an SUV in 2016, but claims it was an accident.
Prosecutors argue McIver wanted Diane McIver dead for his own financial gain.
