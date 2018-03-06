Judge denies bond for Uber Eats driver accused of killing customer

ATLANTA - A judge has denied bond for the Uber Eaters driver accused of killing a customer.
An Atlanta detective testified that Ryan Thornton grabbed his food from delivery driver Robert Bivines. He said Thornton had words with Bivines and came towards his car twice with his hands near his pockets and that's when Bivines fired multiple times.
Why prosecutors say Bivines is a danger to the community, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Bivines’ attorney, Jackie Patterson, said his client was in fear of his life especially since he couldn't see Thornton's hands.
Bivines now faces malice murder, felony murder and two other felonies.
