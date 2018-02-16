Joint task force cracks down on known gang members

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned Federal, state and local authorities have banded together to crack down on gang members across the metro Thursday night.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne is with the joint operation that is targeting known gang members that are currently on probation or have violated their probation.
Winne will have a live report on the arrests from tonight’s raid, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}