Inmate appears to admit to murder in Facebook Live from prison

ATLANTA - An Atlanta federal inmate appeared to admit to his involvement in a murder case during a Facebook Live video taken from inside the prison.
Joe Fletcher, 30, is from Akron, Ohio, but he is serving time in the Atlanta federal prison for a probation violation.
During a 49-minute video posted on Facebook Saturday, Fletcher talks about LaDonte Smith, 19, who was shot in the head in Akron in 2010.
Another man pleaded guilty to the deadly shooting in 2011 and is serving at 17-year sentence.
Fletcher appeared to take responsibility for that shooting during the live broadcast, which has been viewed more than 8,000 times.
"Everybody knows I did it," he said.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons is investigating the incident.
The reaction from the victim's mother and what she hopes happens next, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
“I want to know where the hell were the guards the whole 49 minutes he was doin’ all this?” Mother of murdered Ohio man after watching Atlanta Federal Prison inmate’s FB Live. He’s now claiming responsibility for her son’s murder, but he’s never been charged in the case @wsbtv 6 pic.twitter.com/9RhzdfwU3j— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) February 1, 2018
