Here's what you need to know about this year's Peach Drop

0

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s mayor confirms security plans are in place for this year’s Peach Drop.

The annual celebration is moving from Underground Atlanta to Woodruff Park. The peach will drop from the Flatiron Building.

Mayor Kasim Reed promises a “terrific” event at the new location.

Reed said information on the lineup for the event will be released soon.

“You’ll have the details of the Peach Drop by Monday and I know that’s Christmas, but (you’ll know) as soon as we roll out of the Christmas holiday,” he said.

Reed wouldn’t give in, no matter how many times Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant tried to get more details.

“It’s going to be big, yeah. I’ve got to wait until all of the contracts are signed because if I announce it and we don’t have the contracts signed, the price might go up on me,” Reed said.

The park will open at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. The entertainment is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Access points to Woodruff Park will be located at Auburn Avenue and Park Place, Edgewood and Park Place, Peachtree Street and Edgewood Avenue and Peachtree Street and Walton Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

There are no specifics on the security plan, but Reed said those plans are complete.

From years past, eventgoers can expect a strong police presence in the crowd in both uniform and plain clothes.

Those who may attend seemed excited about this year’s Peach Drop.

“I think it’ll rejuvenate the city, bring people together, get them out of kind of what they’re used to doing,” Kelly Bayha said.

The city had to move the Peach Drop after it finalized the sale of Underground to a private South Carolina real estate company.

“The Peach Drop is such a big event, I mean, folks will come no matter who is performing, but we try to always make it very special for them,” Reed said.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.