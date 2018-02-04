  • Heavy rain falling across metro Atlanta; ice in parts of north Georgia

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Heavy rain is falling across metro Atlanta as ice is reported in parts of north Georgia.

    The west side of the city in cities like Carrollton was seeing the heaviest rain just before 6:30 a.m.

    Some parts of metro Atlanta had already seen more than an inch of rain early Sunday morning, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

    A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of north Georgia until 10 a.m. Sunday. 

    The areas included in the advisory include Gainesville, Dawsonville, Dahlonega, and Blue Ridge.

    Atlanta will not see impacts of the winter weather, Monahan said.

    Channel 2's Rikki Klaus saw ice on trees in Hall County Sunday morning.

    Showers are expected to mostly clear throughout the metro area by 2 p.m. 

    Temperatures will reach 51 degrees by Sunday afternoon, Monahan said. 

