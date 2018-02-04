Heavy rain falling across metro Atlanta; ice in parts of north Georgia

ATLANTA - Heavy rain is falling across metro Atlanta as ice is reported in parts of north Georgia.
The west side of the city in cities like Carrollton was seeing the heaviest rain just before 6:30 a.m.
Some parts of metro Atlanta had already seen more than an inch of rain early Sunday morning, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Already more than a half inch of rain outside our midtown studio -- and we could see another 1"+ across north GA. Watching areas getting freezing rain closely right now @wsbtv #StormWatchon2 pic.twitter.com/thQ4u1ccfy— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) February 4, 2018
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of north Georgia until 10 a.m. Sunday.
Winter weather advisory continues through 10am -- updating the forecast right now on Ch 2 @wsbtv #StormWatchon2 pic.twitter.com/kVP255pbLg— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) February 4, 2018
The areas included in the advisory include Gainesville, Dawsonville, Dahlonega, and Blue Ridge.
Atlanta will not see impacts of the winter weather, Monahan said.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus saw ice on trees in Hall County Sunday morning.
Icy tree near I-985 in Hall County. We’re live from Buford next on Ch. 2 at 7:30 a.m. #StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/GPSQcuSypj— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) February 4, 2018
Showers are expected to mostly clear throughout the metro area by 2 p.m.
Temperatures will reach 51 degrees by Sunday afternoon, Monahan said.
