Georgia Tech student robbed at gunpoint

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the robbery of a Georgia Tech student. 

    It happened in the 1200 block of State Street early Thursday morning. 

    The victim told police a man robbed him at gunpoint.

    The robber took a backpack and money, according to police. 

