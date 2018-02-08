Georgia Tech student robbed at gunpoint

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the robbery of a Georgia Tech student.
It happened in the 1200 block of State Street early Thursday morning.
The victim told police a man robbed him at gunpoint.
The robber took a backpack and money, according to police.
