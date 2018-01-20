Funeral home: Hospital's mistake is keeping woman's husband from being cremated

ATLANTA - Three months after her husband died, a widow is still waiting to cremate him, all because of an apparent mistake here at WellStar Atlanta Medical Center.
Widow Sandra Rumph, of Atlanta, said her husband asked her to do just one thing after he died -- scatter his ashes off the Florida coast.
Rumph said her husband’s body still lies in an Orlando funeral home waiting for cremation and
she said Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, the hospital where he died, is to blame.
Because her husband died of complications of being shot nearly 30 years ago, the Fulton County Medical Examiner said an Atlanta Medical Center doctor should not have signed his death certificate.
In a statement, a hospital spokesperson told Wilfon, “In signing the death certificate, we abided by Georgia law.” But the Fulton County Medical Examiner said the hospital clearly did not.
