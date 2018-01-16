Former top city of Atlanta official sentenced for taking bribes

0

ATLANTA - A former top city of Atlanta official will serve more than 2 years in prison for taking bribes.

Adam Smith was sentenced in federal court Tuesday morning.

The hearing ended just before 12 p.m.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was in the courtroom at the federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta, where he saw Smith get emotional and fight off tears as he asked for mercy from the judge.

The former chief of procurement for the city of Atlanta for 14 years under two mayors said he “let his guard down” and “slipped.”

Federal prosecutors pointed out he slipped up more than 40 times, each time taking envelopes of cash from an unnamed contractor in exchange for lucrative contracts from the city.

They revealed in court that Smith would take the bribes at meetings every other week over almost 2 years, totaling $44,000.

They said it happened from 2015 until he was confronted by the FBI at the beginning of last year.

That was when then-Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed fired him once the investigation was made public.

Smith could have gotten more than the 27 months in prison, but the judge agreed with the US Attorney to cut the sentence nearly in half because he is cooperating with the FBI’s investigation.

