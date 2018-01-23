Father 'really fed up' with juvenile court system he says released out-of-control son

0

ATLANTA - A father said he is at his wit's end. He told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that his son is out of control, committing crimes, and police won't arrest him.

The man, who we are not identifying because his son is a juvenile, said that his son is a menace.

“I've asked the court to come get him before somebody gets hurt,” the father said.

He said his son not only stole his truck on Sunday, but destroyed it.

“Bricks all through the window,” the father said.

Police found the truck and his son.

“He (the officer) said he apprehended my son while he was trying to break into another car,” the father said.

The father said that, when he went to juvenile court to have his son detained, he was told the boy didn't have enough points to justify placing him in juvenile custody.

The father wonders how could that be.

“You mean to tell me you can steal two cars and you still can come home for dinner?” the father told Jones. “I'm really fed up. I don't know which way to turn, who to talk to.”

A Fulton County juvenile court representative told Jones that the point system is race-neutral and takes into account the juvenile's history and other aggravating factors.

The father said the point system doesn't work.

“He got so many breaks,. When does it stop?” the father said.

The father also said the court didn't point him toward any programs to help him deal with his son.

Jones told him about Fulton County's youth intervention program.

“We try to reach them before it’s too late,” Shavonne Edwards, with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, told Jones.

Children with behavioral problems visit a courtroom, speak with a judge, tour the jail and speak to inmates.

“It's just like the show "Beyond Scared Straight." However, we don't film it,” Edwards said,

The father said his son has been suspended from school 10 times and didn't come home from school Monday.

He said he plans to enroll his son in the youth intervention program.

