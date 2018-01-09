Fans frustrated by long security wait times for National Championship

ATLANTA - Some fans who attended the College Football National Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday night voiced their frustrations with the security lines to get into the stadium.
“It’s just been a cluster,” one fan said.
People said they waited in line for 90 minutes to get in to see the game they paid thousands of dollars to attend.
The playoff’s executive director said it was a perfect storm of thousands of fans showing up at the same time as President Donald Trump. One of the main gates was shut down during the president's arrival.
What the director says added to wait times and what the stadium general manager says they’ll do in the future, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
