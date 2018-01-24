Family says city has ignored overgrown property for years

ATLANTA - A family in northwest Atlanta said it feels neglected by the city after it allowed a property to go unmaintained for years.
The Gates family has lived at a home on Holly Street for decades. They said the area used to be booming, but the city has since torn down duplexes and apartments.
Overgrown trees and bushes from an abandoned property have started to creep onto the Gates' property.
They said they've contacted the city numerous times, but never got any action.
Why they say the city is making them foot the bill to clean up the property, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
