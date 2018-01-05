EXCLUSIVE: Behind-the-scenes look as crews sweep for bombs ahead of championship game

ATLANTA - With 100,000 people expected to pour into downtown Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News was with officers as they swept several venues across the city to make sure everyone is safe and sound ahead of the National Championship game on Monday.
The Metro Atlanta Bomb Squad – comprised of members from the Georgia Bureau of investigation, the FBI, Atlanta police, Atlanta fire, and members of the bomb quads for Cobb, Gwinnett and Clayton counties – began sweeping venues Friday that are playing host to events surrounding the National Championship game.
Channel 2’s Nicole Carr got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the officers protect each venue, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}