0 Dozens of shots fired into Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after someone shot at a house in Atlanta more than 30 times.

Atlanta police said they were dispatched to a house in the 3000 block of Lynn Drive just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

We’re talking to police as they search for the shooter, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at starting at 4 p.m.

According to police, four people who live at the house said someone fired shots at the house, hitting it twice.

No one was hurt, according to police.

They said several of the residents’ cars were damaged by bullets.

A witness told police the shooter was in a white BMW SUV and had a passenger with him.

The witness said they drove up and down the street before stopping and shooting at the house.

He said they drove east on Lynn Drive Southwest afterwards.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2's Audrey Washington saw shell casings near the driveway and the front door of the house.

She spoke with the man who lives at the house with his mother.

He said he heard a faint crashing noise early Thursday morning, before he realized his home had just been shot up.

"After it started, I believe, I knew exactly what it was, it was gunfire, so I got on the ground and just started crawling towards the door,” Herronald Alexander said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact CrimeStoppers.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

People do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.