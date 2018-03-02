Crews rip up parts of rainbow crosswalk in Midtown

ATLANTA - The popular rainbow crosswalks in Midtown Atlanta are damaged and sections are missing just months after they were installed.
Sections of the $196,000 paint job vanished when city crews tore up part of the intersection at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue.
The city installed the crosswalks last summer as a source of pride for Atlanta's gay community.
City officials said crews resurfaced part of the intersection Tuesday, but so far has not told us why the intersection was torn up.
We're working to learn when the crosswalks will be fixed and how much it will cost, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Just nine months after Atlanta spent 196-thousand dollars to paint this rainbow crosswalk, it appears taxpayers will pay again to fix it — at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/uCIS39Gm7I— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) March 2, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}