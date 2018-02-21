Crash brings down power lines, causing outages in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Georgia Power crews are working to restore power to more than 1,000 customers after a crash brought down power lines.
The power is out to the area of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta and the road is closed.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene learning what led to the outage for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man sentenced in brutal beating of college baseball player at popular Buckhead bar
- Officials: Woman started massive Paulding fire after losing home in divorce
- Uber Eats driver accused of killing man was convicted of battery in 2010
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach saw the crews on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard just after 4:30 a.m.
Atlanta police are at the scene.
Power out and pole down on Joseph E Boone Blvd near Whitaker Cir in NW Atlanta. APD on scene. working to get information now pic.twitter.com/TNaRiJlGSX— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}