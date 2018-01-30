Corrections officers say budget cuts at prison could put people in danger

ATLANTA - Corrections officers say cuts to the federal prison in southeast Atlanta could put the public at risk.
The Department of Justice, which oversees the nation’s federal prisons, announced a decrease of 6,132 positions nationwide due to budget cuts.
Officers at the prison in Atlanta say the current ratio is one officer to about 180 inmates.
The union chief representing Atlanta’s federal corrections officers said the prison will lose 59 positions, and it already has 96 current vacancies due to a hiring freeze imposed last year.
