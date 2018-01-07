Runners race to win tickets to CFP National Championship game

0

ATLANTA - The winners of the College Football Playoff’s official road race, Extra Yard 5K, could be heading to the National Championship on Monday.

Sunday morning in downtown Atlanta, the speedy runners cut through the cold, beat out more than 1,500 challengers and scored two tickets to the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta Track Club tweeted that Rob Mullett ran the 3.1-mile race in an unofficial 14 minutes and 40 seconds. The club said Bridget Lyons finished in 17 minutes and 23 seconds.

Before the family-friendly run, Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus spoke with 9-year-old runner Carson Shaner. “I’m excited because this is my first time racing. I’ve never raced before,” he said proudly.

Shaner’s 12-year-old brother, Colin Shaner, joked with Klaus, “I’m going to try not to pass out on the side of the road.”

The boys' cousin, Jack Shaner, 8, also participated in the race.

The CFP Foundation said all money raised will benefit teachers nationwide through Extra Yard for Teachers programs.

The fun is far from over. The race was just one way to take part in championship weekend. Other festivities include free concerts, fireworks and Playoff Fan Central.

