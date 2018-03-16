Busy Atlanta road could be closed for months

ATLANTA - Atlanta traffic is about to get a little more complicated.
The Georgia Department of Transportation told Channel 2’s Craig Lucie that Northside Drive could be closed for 4-5 months so crews can replace a nearly 100-year-old bridge.
The closed portion of road will be near the Peachtree Creek.
GDOT officials said that if Atlanta approves 24-7 construction work, the job may be done in just 90 days.
