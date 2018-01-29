  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms announces plan to combat human trafficking

    By: Rikki Klaus

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta’s new mayor says she is committed to stopping the spread of human trafficking in the city.

    Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Monday morning where she unveiled a new media campaign.

    Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus said Bottoms repeated four words three times: “See something. Say something.”

    The average sex trafficking victim is a 12 to 14-year-old girl, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

    We’ll explain the mayor’s comprehensive blueprint to end the human trafficking in the city, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    January has been designated Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories