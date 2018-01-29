Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms announces plan to combat human trafficking

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s new mayor says she is committed to stopping the spread of human trafficking in the city.
Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Monday morning where she unveiled a new media campaign.
Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus said Bottoms repeated four words three times: “See something. Say something.”
The average sex trafficking victim is a 12 to 14-year-old girl, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.
We’ll explain the mayor’s comprehensive blueprint to end the human trafficking in the city, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
January has been designated Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
TRENDING STORIES:
“See something. Say something,” Atlanta Mayor @KeishaBottoms repeated three times at @ATLairport. She said with your help, we can end human trafficking for good. We’ll have a live report at 12:30. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/BdgpmM1V7S— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) January 29, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}