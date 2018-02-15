APS outlines procedures in place to keep students safe

ATLANTA - Atlanta Public Schools officials said school safety is a top priority for the district.
District officials said they received numerous inquiries about school security procedures and preparedness for active shooter incidents after a deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday.
The new procedure schools will put in place, plus, why officials say everyone, including students, staff and parents, has a role to play in school security, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
Officials said they have several plans and procedures in place to keep students safe.
Those plans include staff that are trained to report suspicious persons and activity, controlled access to every school building and 4,500 cameras across the school district with a live feed into the Atlanta Police Department.
The district's executive director of safety and security said each high school and middle school has metal detectors and resource officers who are trained to respond to active shooter scenarios.
She said schools are also required to conduct several drills throughout the school year.
