0 Agencies join forces to fight robberies near Georgia Tech

ATLANTA - Several agencies are working together to fight robberies near a college campus.

The Atlanta Police Department is partnering with Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Tech police after noticing a disturbing robbery trend in the Home Park neighborhood that borders Atlantic Station and Georgia Tech.

"There are individuals who commit crime. They want to do it quickly and they do not want to be seen," Atlanta police Maj. Darin Schierbaum said.

The agencies are working together to multiply presence and patrols, deploy plainclothes officers and make full use of cameras and tag readers on major roads in the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

"We have removed the welcome mat if it ever was there for (criminals in) Home Park. You should not feel welcome there," Schierbaum said.

Troy Halverson has lived in Home Park for 30 years and has seen crime in the area drop only to spike again.

"I think it comes in waves," he said.

Georgia Tech police said robberies and violent crimes are nearly nonexistent on the actual campus, but students, staff and faculty are the ones being targeted as they walk the Home Park streets.

"It appears to be a specific crew that is carrying out these robberies and that's the reason that we're coming together right now to share information and intelligence," said Georgia Tech police Capt. Frank Trammer.

Police said stopping the robberies also comes down to those who live, work and study in the area.

"Pay attention to people around you. If someone looks a little shady, walk a little more briskly," Halverson said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.