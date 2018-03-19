  • 2 killed, 1 critically injured in crash in southwest Atlanta

    By: Lauren Foreman, AJC

    ATLANTA - Two people are dead and another person is critically injured in a crash in southwest Atlanta, police said.

    The incident was reported Monday in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta police Officer Donald Hannah said.

    The injured victim has been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

    That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

