  • 10th Street in Midtown reopens after suspicious package cleared

    ATLANTA - A suspicious package investigation had 10th Street in Midtown shut down for about an hour Sunday.

    Channel 2's Mark McKay was there as crews investigated.

    Police said the bag was cleared and streets were starting to reopen around 12:30 p.m.

