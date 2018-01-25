Police: 10-year-old girl hit twice when someone shot up home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was shot twice from outside her home in Atlanta.
Police said they responded to a call of a person shot on Susan Lane just before 11 p.m.
They arrived at the house and found the girl had been shot twice.
She was shot in the leg and buttocks, police said.
Police said the shots were fired from outside the hours.
They are investigation the shooting.
