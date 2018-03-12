0 Atlanta United: Things to know about Vancouver Whitecaps FC

ATLANTA - In its home opener, Atlanta United bounced back with a big win over D.C. United 3-1 after dropping its first match of the season on the road to the Houston Dynamo.

A picture worth 72,035 words. pic.twitter.com/gQJThIvFeT — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 12, 2018

A deeper look into our win over D.C. 📊📈 pic.twitter.com/qUIMXHQqcf — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 12, 2018

The Five Stripes now turn their attention to another MLS Western Conference opponent, the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Here are some things to know about the Whitecaps ahead of Saturday’s match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-0-0)

Last season, Vancouver finished third in the MLS Western Conference with a record of 15-7-12. The Whitecaps finished 6-2-9 on the road and 9-5-3 at home.

TRENDING STORIES:

Manager -- Carl Robinson

"We had to weather the storm a bit, but we planned for it and were prepared for it."



🔊 Post-match sound with Robbo #VWFC pic.twitter.com/qRexbZx7n1 — Vancouver Whitecaps (@WhitecapsFC) March 11, 2018

Wins – The Whitecaps have earned wins over the Montreal Impact and on the road against the Houston Dynamo.

Key players to watch – Forward Kei Kamara, midfielder Cristian Techera, midfielder Alphonso Davies, goalkeeper Stefan Marinović.

Currently, Kamara, in his 300th match, scored his 100th goal in Vancouver’s 2-1 victory over Houston, becoming the 10th player in MLS history to record 100 goals. Kamara leads the Whitecaps in goals (2) and shots on goal (3), and is tied for second with Techera in total shots (4).

Just call him Mr. 💯! Kei Kamara's 100th MLS goal puts @WhitecapsFC up 1-0 on the road. #HOUvVAN https://t.co/M31qoJsyos — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 10, 2018

Techera leads the team in assists (1) and shots (4).

Davies has scored one goal, tying him with midfielder Brek Shea this season. The midfielder also has one assist, two shots and one shot on goal.

Marinović has tallied six saves on eight shots.

Last meeting between two teams – June 3

Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston scored two goals in the first half and Fredy Montero snapped a five-game goal drought to help the Vancouver Whitecaps defeat Atlanta United 3-1.

The Five Stripes jumped out to an early lead in the match with a goal from Greg Garza. Watson put Vancouver on the scoreboard in the 31st minute, tying the score at 1-1. He then earned another goal in the 44th minute before Montero added the final goal to seal the victory for the Whitecaps.

On Saturday, Vancouver will not have Montero, who is now playing with Portugal’s Sporting CP.

Saturday’s match will begin at 7:30 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.