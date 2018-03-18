  • Atlanta United defeats Vancouver 4-1

    By: Doug Robertson , Atlanta-Journal Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Three goals by Josef Martinez and an early red card to Vancouver’s Kendall Waston carried Atlanta United to a 4-1 victory on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    The win was Atlanta United’s (2-1-0) second consecutive at home this season. The team is off next week and will try for its third consecutive win at Minnesota United on March 31.

    It was a dominating performance by the Five Stripes, who fully took advantage of Waston’s sending off in the 13th minute following his elbowing Leandro Gonzalez Pirez during a free kick. Atlanta United had 18 shots, three on goal, in the game’s first 70 minutes.

    Andrew Carleton notched an assist on Martinez’s third goal, which came in the 88th minute. It was Carleton’s first assist as a pro.

