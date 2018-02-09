  • Atlanta police searching for missing 11-year-old boy; Case considered 'critical'

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

    According to police, Charles Toland was reported missing Thursday from his home in the 2400 block of Butner Road SW. 

    Police told Channel 2 Action News that Charles ran from his home after being suspended from school. He was last seen by his uncle wearing  black pants, a black jacket and multicolored shoes.

    The case is considered “critical” due to Charles’ age, according to police.

