Atlanta officers save dog from apartment fire

ATLANTA - Dramatic body camera footage shows Atlanta police rescuing a dog from a fire at an abandoned apartment.
The fire happened Jan. 7 at Mayson Turner Road and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.
The dog, who's been given the name "Smokey," has been placed for adoption.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke to Officer Robert Winkler and Officer Austin Denninger, who are both crediting with saving Smokey.
