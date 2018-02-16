Atlanta gets springtime weather in winter

ATLANTA - It’s still officially winter, but temperatures throughout the metro area aren’t listening.
The average lows for this time of year are in the 30s, and the record high for Feb. 16 set in 1995 is 78 degrees, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said.
And a trend of warmer-than-average weather will continue through the next 90 days, Minton said.
The 90-day outlook came out this week. Looks like the trend of warmer weather will continue. Next week we flirt with record highs. Tue: rec hi 78, forecast 77. Wed rec hi 75, forecast 75. Thur rec hi 74, forecast 72. Looks like flip-flops and shorts days pic.twitter.com/W6He2Rc4Fs— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 16, 2018
A cold front is moving in and, while it won’t bring much rain, the northern part of the state could see scattered showers Friday evening, Minton said. There is a 60 percent chance of rain Saturday
Rain chances return to 30 percent through Tuesday and temperatures are expected to be in the 70s.
“We could even break some record highs this week,” Minton said.
Tuesday’s record high is 78 degrees and the forecast high is 77; Wednesday’s record is the forecast 75 degrees and Thursday’s forecast brings us within 2 degrees of the record high, Minton said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}