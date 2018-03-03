Atlanta airport rolls out new operating hours

ATLANTA - Changes in operating hours are being implemented tonight at the world's busiest airport.
Beginning tonight Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will restrict access between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.
Airport officials say only passengers with tickets and individuals meeting, accompanying or assisting passengers and authorized personnel will be allowed in.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News this is to improve safety during overnight construction but advocates for the homeless say this is a different story.
Hear from both sides, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
The Atlanta Airport is closing its doors to some tonight for a long list of reasons, but some say the airport is not giving the real reason. The story, at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/pSTkfp6XS9— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) March 3, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}