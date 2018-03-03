  • Atlanta airport rolls out new operating hours

    By: Justin Wilfon

    ATLANTA - Changes in operating hours are being implemented tonight at the world's busiest airport.

    Beginning tonight Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will restrict access between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

    Airport officials say only passengers with tickets and individuals meeting, accompanying or assisting passengers and authorized personnel will be allowed in.

    Officials told Channel 2 Action News this is to improve safety during overnight construction but advocates for the homeless say this is a different story.

