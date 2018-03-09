  • Atlanta airport exec out amid conflict of interest concerns

    By: Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - After revelations about a possible conflict of interest involving a high-ranking official at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the executive no longer works for the world’s busiest airport.

    City of Atlanta spokeswoman Anne Torres confirmed the departure of Cortez Carter, who was assistant general manager of commercial development and business ventures at Hartsfield-Jackson.

    Carter was put on leave late last year after revelations that his wife owns a company that does business in Washington with Atlanta airport concessionaire Hojeij Branded Foods.

    This article was written by Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    

