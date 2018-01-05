0

ATHENS, Ga. - University of Georgia students returned to campus Thursday after their winter break, and the buzz is building on campus ahead of Monday night’s National Championship.

“It means a lot. I’ve been a fan my whole life and this is just what we’ve always been working for,” said UGA student Karlie Dean.

Fans are still riding the high from the win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

“I thought it was crazy because I thought we were gonna win, then lose, win, lose, but I always had faith in the Dawgs,” said student Sarah Wells.

“It was crazy. Our families were all sitting on the couch and we were freaking out and our dads were getting upset because we were doing bad in the first part,” said student Katie Nemechek.

As UGA fans turn their attention to Monday’s championship match-up against the University of Alabama, bookstores near campus are preparing for a rush on UGA gear.

The manager of Baxter Street Bookstore, one of three bookstores in a short stretch on Baxter Street, told Channel 2 Action News the store is stocked.

Management expects the busiest days for sales to be Monday and Tuesday, the day of the game and the day after.

Students say they’re counting down the days and the game is the only thing on their minds.

“I’m really just counting down. I don’t really pay attention to classes right now because I can’t think about anything else,” said student John Zapata.

“It’s really exciting and a lot of teachers are cancelling classes on Tuesday,” said student Cayla Turley.

