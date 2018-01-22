As shutdown continues, metro Atlanta residents worry what happens next

0

Metro Atlanta residents are sounding off about the effects of the government shutdown already being seen locally.

A government shutdown will enter a third day on Monday after a bipartisan group of about 20 senators struggled to broker a government funding compromise on Sunday.

Signs posted at the locked entrance gate in front of Kennesaw Mountain warn visitors no one will be around to maintain it. Visitors told Channel 2's Matt Johnson they've seen them before, but it doesn't make it less frustrating.

"The government is shut down so you can't get into this park," Barbara Valle said.

The visitor's center is closed and guests had to park a half a mile away.

"We just cant enjoy all the facilities of our own land of our own country because the government decided they want to be in a stalemate and not figure things out," Wendi Cotter said.

The park will stay closed until lawmakers in Washington, D.C. can reach an agreement to reopen the government.

"The problem is always the same, they kick the can down the road and no one wants to take ownership," another guest said.

Meanwhile at CDC headquarters, contingency plans show that 63 percent of staff could be furloughed in the event of a shutdown.

This would come as the agency is tracking the flu during a particularly deadly flu season.

"I feel like they're playing chicken with the lives and the livelihoods and the health of tens of millions of Americans," said Nathan Rabin.

At Kennesaw Mountain, not everyone is frustrated.

"They'll figure it out, man. If they don't, the world will keep turning and we'll think of something else," Josh Lindsey told Johnson.

There's hope this shutdown will be shorter than the one in 2013.

"I just hope tomorrow brings something good," another visitor said.

Government data shows the state of Georgia is home to more than 70,000 federal employees, but there's no indication exactly how many will be furloughed this year or how many were furloughed in 2013.



