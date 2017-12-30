Are you ready for temps in the teens? They're coming!

0

ATLANTA - A cold front is moving through north Georgia right now and it will bring a prolonged stretch of very cold temperatures.

Under a partly cloudy sky, highs Saturday will reach the low 50s, Severe Weather Team 2 Brian Monahan said.

However, starting Sunday, much of the metro Atlanta area is headed below average.

"Highs tomorrow will reach the low 40s with midnight New Year’s Eve temperatures near freezing," Monahan said.

The system Severe Weather Team 2's been tracking will pass far enough to our south for mainly just some clouds, though Monahan said he can’t rule out a passing flurry or two late Sunday night over the south side.



"New Year’s Day will feature the coldest air we’ve had to start a year since it was 22 degrees on New Year’s Day 2002," Monahan said.

Under a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon, highs will only reach the low to mid 30s.



Expect morning lows down in the teens across most of north Georgia Tuesday through the end of the week. Afternoon highs will warm a bit Tuesday and Wednesday, closer to 40, before another blast of bitterly cold air pushes in Thursday and Friday. That will push temperatures back to the low to mid-30s.

Exposed pipes will freeze and burst with the cold that's coming next week because we'll be so cold for so long.



