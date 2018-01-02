Arctic blast proves to be a challenge as crew fixes water leak

0

ATLANTA - The arctic blast may be responsible for an icy roadway that caused a car wreck in the vicinity of 1550 Peachtree St. Northeast on New Year’s Day that caused a car wreck.

The Atlanta Watershed Department told Channel 2 Action News they got a call at 11 on Monday morning of a report of a water leak.

When crews arrived to investigate, they contacted Atlanta police to assist with traffic control and Public Works personnel to provide sand and salt.

David Chigwidden, who was in town visiting from Melbourne, Australia, saw the mess and was feeling the frigid temperatures when he spoke with us.

“Believe me it’s cold. We’re not used to this. We are used to more like 15 degrees Celsius. So that’s what, 45-50 degrees Fahrenheit,” he said.

Channel 2 Photographer Alan Hand shot video of an icy roadway where a taxi driver reportedly spun out.

Traffic, though light on the holiday became snarled after crews were forced to shut down the southbound lanes to investigate.

Work crews spent much of the day assessing the problem and ultimately capped it off by putting a sleeve on the broken pipe. That may be a temporary fix at this point.

A.J. Carter was on his way to get gas at a nearby gas station and noticed the gushing water.

“It may just be the South, and you know I don’t think we’re prepared for the weather change. It always hits us at (the) last minute you know,” Carter said.

Near the end of the day, workers had cleaned up the mess and traffic was back to normal.

It’s unclear at this point, however, how much more work needs to be done.

Rukiya Campbell, a spokesperson for the city of Atlanta, said the Department of Watershed Management had received permission from the Georgia Department of Transportation to make repairs to the road and will start as soon as the emergency utility locate services are completed.

In an email Campbell wrote, “We do not yet know how long the repair will take.”



