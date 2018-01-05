Another cold day ahead for students heading Back 2 School

0

ATLANTA - The winter chill is back yet again, Georgia.

A new wind chill advisory was issued for parts of north Georgia including Cherokee County, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory, which doesn’t include most metro Atlanta counties, went into effect just before 5 a.m. and is set to last until 9 a.m.

“Temperatures will feel like zero to 10 degrees below zero at times this morning,” Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said.

Minton advises students heading to the bus stop to please bundle up. Students in Banks, Gordon, Rabun, Fannin and Thomaston-Upson counties are heading back to school Friday.

“Exposed skin can get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes,” Minton said. “Be safe.”

Even though Atlanta isn’t included in the wind chill advisory, currently the temperature is 17 degrees in Atlanta, and it feels like 2 degrees.

“Spend as little time outside as possible,” Minton said.

The high is expected to hit 34 in Atlanta. The average high for this time of year is 52.

The good news is wind speeds are expected to remain low, between 10 and 15 mph instead of up to 30 mph like they’ve been much of the week.

