Allergy experts say it's time to get your medicine for pollen season

ATLANTA - It's March and that means pollen season is right around the corner.
Because Georgia had a warm and abnormally wet February, experts remind Channel 2 Action News it's difficult to predict the pollen season but say we can expect increases in the pollen counts due to the warm weather.
That's why doctors are saying you should start your allergy medicine now.
Pollen allergies aren't limited to spring, when we can see the yellow stuff blanketing our cars.
A different type of pollen, from hardwood trees such as oak, maple and poplar, is actually what makes you miserable in the spring. Its particles are almost microscopic, but that doesn't stop them from making you congested and miserable.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls spoke to Dr. Erinn Gardner at Atlanta Energy about what's ahead and what you can be doing now to enjoy the spring season.
PINE was a primary contributor in today’s pollen count @atlantaallergy. This is what a particle of pine pollen looks like through a microscope. pic.twitter.com/5yZFd2I9tM— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) March 2, 2018
