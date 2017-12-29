Alleged drunk driver admits he had 6 beers before flipping car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An alleged drunk driver is in jail after police said he ran into a parked car and flipped his own vehicle.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas obtained police body camera footage that showed the exhange between the suspect Kyu Lim and police.
"After I flipped over, I just tried to pull the door over and tried to get out," he told police.
Lim appeared a little stunned but not hurt as he sat a few feet from his overturned car on Wednesday night. And he wasn't hiding anything from police.
"Actually I had a six bottles of beer," he told officers.
Lim told police as bodycams recorded that he was trying to go from a nearby club to his girlfriend's house when the accident happened.
"I finished four. I drank them so fast without a meal," he said.
The car he hit was parked. No one was inside. Confused neighbors say they came running out after the fact to see lim walking down the street asking if someone called 911.
Lim was booked into the Gwinnett County jail charged with DUI, reckless driving and a couple of other traffic offenses.
