Airlines set stricter policies on emotional support animals

ATLANTA - Policies for emotional support animals are more strict aboard Delta flights as the Atlanta-based company cracks down on abuses of the system and incidents involving animals on planes.
Effective March 1, passengers with support animals are required to fill out several forms 48 hours prior to the flight. Passengers should expect to provide paperwork that can:
- Prove that the animal is trained to behave in a public setting
- Acknowledge responsibility for the animal's behavior
- Show a health and vaccination form signed by a veterinarian.
- Confirm through a veterinarian that there is no reason to believe the animal is a threat.
Delta reports an 84 percent increase in incidents involving service and support animals since 2016. The company also said passengers have tried to fly with comfort turkeys, gliding possums, snakes, spiders, and other animals.
“I know there are people who abuse it,” said traveler Annette Williams. “But there are those who really need it.”
United also made their new policies regarding support animals effective March 1.
