After controversial call, some want instant replay in Georgia HS football

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. - Peach County High School supporters were so angry after losing the State AAA High School Football Championship game last December, they asked their state representative to introduce legislation to require instant replay at all championship games.

“They were very upset,” said State Rep. Patty Bentley, a Democrat from Butler. “Everyone. Football coaches, parents, grandparents. Everyone was upset about that call.”

The call happened in the final four minutes of the Peach County vs. Calhoun championship game with Peach down by 4.

The Peach County quarterback lobbed a pass to his receiver rushing down the sidelines.

He caught the ball, but appeared to drop it as he was tackled crossing the goal line.

The referee ruled it an incomplete pass.

But on instant replay, the receiver appears to have caught the ball as he crossed the goal line, dropping it only after he hit the ground.

It would have been the go-ahead touchdown. However, Peach County went on to lose.

Bentley now wants a law requiring the Georgia High School Association to allow instant replay at championship games.

A spokesman for GHSA points out that requiring instant replay at all playoff games, which the current bill includes, would be cost prohibitive.

And, the spokesman added, the governing authority for all U.S. high school athletics strictly prohibits instant replay.

Still, Bentley thinks with a game that important, the refs should get it right, and should use instant replay to help.

“I want to make sure the other team (Calhoun) understands, it’s not about taking anything away from them,” Bentley said. “This is about making sure things are correct going forward in the future.”

