AAA: January gas prices are most expensive in 4 years

ATLANTA - Gas prices are having the most expensive start to the year since 2014.
So far this year, Georgia gas prices have climbed 10 cents, according to AAA.
During the past week, the state average rose 2 cents. Sunday's state average of $2.45 is 18 cents more than a month ago, and 23 cents more than this time last year.
• The most expensive gas price averages in Georgia are in Brunswick ($2.51), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.48), and Savannah ($2.47)
• The least expensive gas price averages in Georgia are in Warner Robins ($2.38), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.39), and Columbus ($2.39)
"It has been anything but a normal January for prices at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA The Auto Club Group. "Normally, demand slips and supplies build. However, this story so far this year has been a rally in oil prices.”
JANUARY 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Florida $3.38 $2.18 $1.92 $2.37 $2.47
Georgia $3.22 $2.07 $1.82 $2.23 $2.40
Tennessee $3.11 $1.95 $1.69 $2.12 $2.30
