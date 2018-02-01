0 7 of the priciest homes for sale in metro Atlanta (PHOTOS)

ATLANTA - Big ballers and shot callers in search of high-profile homesteads in today's metro Atlanta neighborhoods are always in luxurious luck.

From Cherokee down to Henry counties (and everything in between), these massive properties come with outrageous price tags but immaculate space and amenities to accommodate the affluent.

Here's a sneak peek into some of the swankiest real estate on the market right now:

CHEROKEE COUNTY

1950 Lower Birmingham Road Canton, Georgia 30115 ($13.5 million)

This 21,746-square-foot ranch estate is surrounded by freshly manicured pastures, gardens, trails, pavilions and lake areas. The ranch-designed home includes five bedrooms and eight baths, along with a breathtaking balcony. Enter the property's iron gates to elegant embellishments and the following standout features: a sauna, modern media room, yoga/game/exercise rooms, six-car garage and work/equipment shed. CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE.

COBB COUNTY

683 Tarpley Road Kennesaw, Georgia 30152 ($2.7 million)

This 11,207-square-foot, stone villa includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The European/Mediterranean-style home also offers panoramic views of Kennesaw Mountain, a neighboring lake and Tuscan-like fields. Five-star features: library/office, rec/exercise rooms, media/theater room, in-ground pool, garden and 3-plus-car garage. CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE and CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS.

DEKALB COUNTY

4010 E. Brookhaven Drive Atlanta, Georgia 30319 ($3.39 million)

This 5,700-square-foot, two-story fortress provides unforgettable Buckhead skyline, sunset, lake and golf views. With five bedrooms and five baths, this spacious, Georgian-style home also features a wine cellar, media room, two kitchens, double vanity, vaulted ceiling and a garden area. CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE.

FULTON COUNTY

00 Smith St. Atlanta, Georgia 30327 ($14.7 million)

This 36,000-square-foot compound includes eight bedrooms and 15 baths. No need to leave the house for fine dining or entertainment. The modern mansion features an art museum, a 30-capacity car vault, three kitchens, infinity pool, bowling alley, gun range, game room, spa, solarium, wine cellar and theater. CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE.

FULTON COUNTY

439 Blackland Road Atlanta, Georgia 30342 ($10.6 million)

This 15,200-square-foot, custom-built Mediterranean home is designed with six bedrooms, seven full baths and a plethora of high-end amenities. The decadent dwelling features high ceilings, custom millwork and arched doorways.

Other home hallmarks: media room/home theater, library, wine cellar/grotto, gourmet kitchen, wet bar, exercise room, three fireplaces, outdoor pool, four-car garage and gardens. CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE.

HENRY COUNTY

333 Broadmoor Way McDonough, Georgia 30253 ($1.29 million)

This stately, two-story home is situated on a private golf course lot, and features six bedrooms and eight baths. The classic, winding staircase abode also has a sauna, wine cellar, four-car garage, jetted tubs and professional cook's kitchen. CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE.

PAULDING COUNTY

4576 Oglethorpe Loop Acworth, Georgia 30101 ($2.1 million)

This 11,026-square-foot, intricate brick-and-stone dwelling features five bedrooms and nine baths. Home high points: a library, balcony, exercise/rec rooms, theater, media room, wet bar, walk-in pantry, jetted tub, three-plus car garage and master on main level. CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE.

This article was written by Candace Dantes, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.