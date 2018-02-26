0 5 myths about sexual harassment

The #MeToo movement is raising awareness about sexual harassment. A local employment attorney told us five myths about sexual harassment.

“Some of the myths that happen with sexual harassment and assault is that a woman, one she wanted it, two that she could stop it, three that a woman is going to kick and scream in order stop it,” said attorney Amanda Farahany.

“Four, that if the company knew about it they’re going to take the right actions. And also that HR is… on the individual’s side,” she said.

“And probably the biggest myth of all is that a woman who comes forward is probably lying,” said Farahany.

She told us what to do if you’re a victim of sexual harassment.

1. You should document it, by writing it down.

2. Tell a friend or other people about the harassment.

3. If possible, get a recording of the harassment. Georgia is a one-party consent state for recordings, so it is legal here.

4. Tell the company what happened.

5. Call a lawyer to get legal advice.

