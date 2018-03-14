No arrest made after 5-hour standoff

ATLANTA - The Atlanta SWAT team stormed inside a house looking for a man wanted by police, but after a five-hour standoff, their suspect wasn't there.
Dozens of officers got a call to serve a warrant at a house on Merrill Avenue in southwest Atlanta Wednesday morning. Investigators said they were looking for a wanted man.
“Based on the nature of the incident, it was determined to have SWAT come out and conduct the search warrant,”Capt. Andrew Senzer said.
The homeowner told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore she was upset because the SWAT team damaged her house, although she claimed she gave them consent to go inside and search.
Moore noticed several broken windows and other damage to the house.
“They went up in there and tore the whole house up for no reason at all,” she said.
