$445M Mega Millions jackpot tonight, $550M Powerball jackpot tomorrow

Tonight is your first step in the quest for nearly $1 billion.
The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $445 million and will be drawn right before the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
The cash option for the jackpot is $227 million.
The next mega jackpot is Saturday night when the Powerball numbers are drawn for the $550 million. The cash value for Powerball is near $348 million.
The biggest Powerball jackpot on record was a $1.586 billion prize in January 2016. People in California, Florida and Tennessee split the prize.
The largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was $656 million. Three winners from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland shared that record prize in March 2012.
