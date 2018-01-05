  • $445M Mega Millions jackpot tonight, $550M Powerball jackpot tomorrow

    Tonight is your first step in the quest for nearly $1 billion. 

    The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $445 million and will be drawn right before the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

    The cash option for the jackpot is $227 million. 

    A customer fills out a Mega Millions ticket at a local grocery store, Friday, July 1, 2016, in Hialeah, Fla. Friday night's Mega Millions drawing will give lottery players a shot at the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
    The next mega jackpot is Saturday night when the Powerball numbers are drawn for the $550 million. The cash value for Powerball is near $348 million.

    The biggest Powerball jackpot on record was a $1.586 billion prize in January 2016. People in California, Florida and Tennessee split the prize.

    The largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was $656 million. Three winners from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland shared that record prize in March 2012.

